Now you can stream live video on Tumblr

Tumblr launched a new live-streaming feature Tuesday . Rather than build its own tool, the feature streams live video using the third-party services YouTube, Upclose, Kanvas, and YouNow. Tumblr users are notified via push notification whenever anyone they follow goes live, and live broadcasts from people you follow are pinned to the top of your dashboard.

After the broadcast, posts are archived on the site as video posts that can be viewed later. Just like traditional Tumblr postings they can also be reblogged.

To celebrate the new feature, Tumblr plans on broadcasting some “live entertainment” on its staff Tumblr starting at 4 p.m. ET, including basketball lessons from a Harlem Globetrotter and a live broadcast from the surface of Mars.