Ron Howard’s Beatles documentary lands on Hulu in September 

Beatles fanatics, prepare to freak out like a 1960s teenager: A new documentary about Fab Four’s touring years is coming in mid-September. Directed by Ron Howard, “Eight Days A Week” takes an up-close look at The Beatles’ frantic, globe-spanning days as a touring band before they decided to call it quits in 1966 to focus their creativity energy in the recording studio.

The film uses a mix of current-day interviews with the surviving Beatles and blends that with plenty of archival material, including never-before-seen live footage captured and submitted by fans.

“Eight Days A Week” will be released in U.S. theaters on September 16th and will be streamed exclusively on Hulu the next day.