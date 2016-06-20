Y Combinator’s Sam Altman compares Trump to Hitler

The Silicon Valley visionary, who says he’s supported Republicans in the past, just posted a tough-worded rebuke of Donald Trump . Altman says that Trump is right to focus on problems like the sluggish economy and the spread of political correctness but that his proposed solutions are wrong.

And he compares him to Hitler, writing: “to anyone familiar with the history of Germany in the 1930s, it’s chilling to watch Trump in action.”

Altman ends by calling on his peers in tech and Americans of all parties to denounce Trump. He quotes Edmund Burke: