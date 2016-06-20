Why Airbnb users can’t sue for discrimination

Airbnb’s hosts and guests cannot use the service without signing a terms of service agreement that waives their right to sue or to join a class action lawsuit or arbitration against the company. As Airbnb comes under fire for racial discrimination by its hosts, this restriction is particularly significant: “Class actions are a strong tool in discrimination cases, as the significance of the number of participants reinforces the idea that a systemic ill is being promulgated,” the New York Times explains. “It is the kind of thing that has helped ease discrimination by hotels and real estate brokers—Airbnb’s old-economy counterparts.”