Peter Thiel re-elected to Facebook’s board of directors

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

During the company’s annual meeting on Monday, shareholders voted on Facebook’s board of directors, all of whom were up for re-election. As expected, Thiel and the rest of Facebook’s board will be staying on. 

Facebook shareholders (read: Zuckerberg, who holds 60% of the voting power) also approved the company’s stock split and new class of shares, which ensures Zuckerberg retains control. The Class C shares will not offer stockholders any voting rights—thereby not diluting Zuckerberg’s voting power and freeing him up to put stock toward his new philanthropic venture, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. 

