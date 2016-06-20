Peter Thiel re-elected to Facebook’s board of directors

During the company’s annual meeting on Monday , shareholders voted on Facebook’s board of directors, all of whom were up for re-election. As expected, Thiel and the rest of Facebook’s board will be staying on.

Facebook shareholders (read: Zuckerberg, who holds 60% of the voting power) also approved the company’s stock split and new class of shares, which ensures Zuckerberg retains control. The Class C shares will not offer stockholders any voting rights—thereby not diluting Zuckerberg’s voting power and freeing him up to put stock toward his new philanthropic venture, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.