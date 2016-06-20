Sidwell Friends bans Washington Redskins apparel

The tony private school, alma mater of Malia Obama, said Friday that its new dress code prohibits clothes bearing the name or logo of hometown NFL team the Washington Redskins. The rule change, proposed by Sidwell students and approved by the administration, goes into effect this fall.

Advocates including Native American tribes have been lobbying to change the team’s name for years. In 2013 President Obama weighed in, saying he would “think about changing it,” if he were Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.

But Snyder remains unconvinced. “NEVER,” he told USA Today. “You can use all caps.”

[Photo: Flickr user Keith Allison]