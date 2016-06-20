It’s a hard-knock life for ticket bots in New York

A few weeks ago, Hamilton creator and Fast Company cover star Lin-Manuel Miranda penned a New York Times op-ed about ticket bots and urged state lawmakers to double down on existing laws. “You shouldn’t have to fight robots just to see something you love,” he wrote.

If Governor Cuomo signs into law a bill that was passed by the state legislature on Friday, it could be a class A misdemeanor to use bots to buy tickets en masse (though not a felony, as Miranda had called for). The siren call of sky-high ticket resales may still result in the use of ticket bots—but this gives us just a bit more hope that we may snag Hamilton tickets.