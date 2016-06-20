New study: Overworking harms women more than men

Research by Ohio State University professor Allard Dembe found that women who worked over 60 hours or more over three decades were three times more likely to get diabetes, cancer, arthritis, and heart problems than those who worked 40-hour weeks.

Interestingly, men were not as affected by longer hours. In fact, men who worked between 41 and 50 hours a week had a lower risk of heart disease, lung disease, and depression than those who worked fewer than 40 hours.

This was a longitudinal study that tracked nearly 7,500 women born between between 1957 and 1964 over a 32-year period. The researchers could not explain the gender differences.

