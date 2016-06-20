Women share their sexual harassment stories with the hashtag #NoWomanEver

A 37-year-old woman in Atlanta who goes by @ImJustCeej got really mad about some totally inappropriate behavior from a dude. Her #NoWomanEver hashtag has now gone viral with women sharing their own experiences.
You know what I love? Having to ask my friend to watch my drink while I go to the bathroom. #NoWomanEver
— Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) June 18, 2016
"The first thing he sent me was a picture of his dick. And I just knew. ???? " #NoWomanEver
— Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) June 19, 2016
It’s nice to see my ideas presented to a group by a man, shortly after I share them. They’re more understandable that way, said #NoWomanEver
— Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) June 18, 2016