advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Women share their sexual harassment stories with the hashtag #NoWomanEver

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

A 37-year-old woman in Atlanta who goes by @ImJustCeej got really mad about some totally inappropriate behavior from a dude. Her #NoWomanEver hashtag has now gone viral with women sharing their own experiences.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life