Women share their sexual harassment stories with the hashtag #NoWomanEver

A 37-year-old woman in Atlanta who goes by @ImJustCeej got really mad about some totally inappropriate behavior from a dude. Her #NoWomanEver hashtag has now gone viral with women sharing their own experiences.

You know what I love? Having to ask my friend to watch my drink while I go to the bathroom. #NoWomanEver — Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) June 18, 2016

"The first thing he sent me was a picture of his dick. And I just knew. ???? " #NoWomanEver — Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) June 19, 2016