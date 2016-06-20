Why everyone wants to work at Google  

LinkedIn just did a deep data mine of user actions and pulled out the top 40 companies in the U.S. that are the best at attracting and retaining talented workers. Google clinched the top spot for “lavishing” its staff of 60,000 with free food, massages, and even benefits after death.

With the exception of three companies (Under Armor, Black Rock, and Coca Cola), the top 20 were all tech-related. Many companies like Airbnb and Facebook also top other lists of the most sought after places to work. See who else made the list here.