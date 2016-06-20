Supreme Court lets stand assault weapons bans in NY, Connecticut

Just a week after the country’s worst mass shooting, the court refused to hear two separate appeals to bans on weapons like the AR-15 used in that assault. New York and Connecticut are two of seven states that ban assault weapons and President Obama and presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton are pushing to reinstate the federal assault weapons bans, which expired in 2004.
The Supreme Court has largely avoided the raging debate over guns and violence, deciding to not take on any gun-rights cases since 2010, when it tossed Chicago’s ban on handguns.