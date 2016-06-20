advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Hillary Clinton welcomes grandson Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

The presidential candidate’s daughter Chelsea Clinton gave birth on Saturday morning to her second child, a son named Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky. 

Chelsea and husband Marc Mezvinsky married in 2010 and had their first child, daughter Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky, in 2014. 

“Chelsea and Aidan are both doing well and enjoying this very special time together,” grandparents Hillary and Bill Clinton said in a statement.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life