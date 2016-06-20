Hillary Clinton welcomes grandson Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky

The presidential candidate’s daughter Chelsea Clinton gave birth on Saturday morning to her second child, a son named Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky.
Chelsea and husband Marc Mezvinsky married in 2010 and had their first child, daughter Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky, in 2014.
“Chelsea and Aidan are both doing well and enjoying this very special time together,” grandparents Hillary and Bill Clinton said in a statement.
At 7:41 AM Saturday, our family and hearts expanded with Aidan’s arrival. We are blessed. pic.twitter.com/QKUMV3ls4N
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 19, 2016