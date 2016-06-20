advertisement
Twitter acquires machine learning company Magic Pony

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The purchase reportedly cost Twitter $150 million, according to TechCrunch, and follows its prior acquisitions of machine learning companies like Whetlab and Madbits. 

In a blog post, Twitter said the London-based Magic Pony Technology will “enhance our strength in live and video.” 

The Magic Pony team will join Twitter Cortex, a group of engineers, data scientists, and machine learning experts who are already working on making Twitter easier to navigate for people who find it difficult to use the platform (read: a lot of people). 

And with Facebook investing heavily in artificial intelligence and machine learning, it’s in Twitter’s best interests to try and keep up. As Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang told Fast Company, “It is the most important computing development in the last 20 years, and Facebook and others are going to have to race to make sure that AI’s a core competency.”

