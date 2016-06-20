Twitter acquires machine learning company Magic Pony

In a blog post, Twitter said the London-based Magic Pony Technology will “enhance our strength in live and video.”

This team helps us with our goal of making Twitter the first and best place to see what’s happening in the world, and talk about it, live! — Jack (@jack) June 20, 2016

We value deep learning research to help make our world better, & we will keep doing our part to share learnings with the community. Thanks! — Jack (@jack) June 20, 2016

The Magic Pony team will join Twitter Cortex, a group of engineers, data scientists, and machine learning experts who are already working on making Twitter easier to navigate for people who find it difficult to use the platform (read: a lot of people).

And with Facebook investing heavily in artificial intelligence and machine learning, it’s in Twitter’s best interests to try and keep up. As Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang told Fast Company, “It is the most important computing development in the last 20 years, and Facebook and others are going to have to race to make sure that AI’s a core competency.”