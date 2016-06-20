Morning intelligence

• Apple has decided not to provide funding or other support for the GOP Convention —a response to Donald Trump’s bigoted rhetoric about immigrants and minorities, according to Politico .

• Blue Origin had yet another successful test launch on Sunday, when its reusable rocket took to the skies and then made a smooth landing back on Earth. Take that, SpaceX!

• Finding Dory, the sequel to the wildly popular Finding Nemo, just broke the box office record for animated movies by bringing in $136.2 million on opening weekend. Read about how Pixar and Disney are duking it out in the box office—and within Disney.

• Coming up today: Facebook is holding its annual shareholders meeting at 11 a.m. PST, during which Zuckerberg will make a decision about Peter Thiel’s spot on the board.

• Also on the docket: The Senate is voting on four gun control proposals, in light of last week’s shooting in Orlando.