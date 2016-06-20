The Tesla Model S can float like a boat

That’s right: during flooding the Model S gains boat-like powers. News of the Model S’s boat capabilities first came to light when a man in Kazakhstan posted a video of his Model S floating through a flooded tunnel while traditional gas-powered cars got stuck, reports the Guardian.
Elon Musk even took to Twitter to confirm that, yes, the Model S can double as a boat, though he doesn’t recommend using it as such.
We *def* don’t recommended this, but Model S floats well enough to turn it into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2016