The Tesla Model S can float like a boat

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

That’s right: during flooding the Model S gains boat-like powers. News of the Model S’s boat capabilities first came to light when a man in Kazakhstan posted a video of his Model S floating through a flooded tunnel while traditional gas-powered cars got stuck, reports the Guardian.

Elon Musk even took to Twitter to confirm that, yes, the Model S can double as a boat, though he doesn’t recommend using it as such.

