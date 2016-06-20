Here’s what to look out for at Facebook’s annual shareholders meeting today

• Will Peter Thiel remain on Facebook’s board? Recode notes that in the past the company has said he will, but the outcry over Thiel bankrupting Gawker may be too big to ignore.

• Will Mark Zuckerberg retain majority control of the company? A new stock structure is up for a vote that could see Mark Zuckerberg lose his majority share control in the company, says the Financial Times.

• Another decision to be made will be a vote on a proposal that would see Zuckerberg denied voting control, no matter how many shares he owns, if he is no longer running the company, Investors.com notes. “These new terms thus ensure that we will not remain a founder-controlled company after we cease to be a founder-led company,” the proposal says.