Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo’s Twitter account compromised by hackers

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The hackers are a group calling themselves OurMine and recently targeted Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter and Facebook accounts as well, reports Recode. As for Costolo’s Twitter account, it wasn’t a direct hack. Instead OurMine managed to gain access to a third-party service that allowed tweets to be published to Costolo’s Twitter feed.

