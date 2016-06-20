Silicon Valley’s favorite team just got disrupted by a brawny workforce from the industrial Midwest

Tonight’s loss by the Golden State Warriors, the data-driven basketball team owned by a cadre of tech investors, to the gritty Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals prompted a stream of schadenfreude and jokes on Twitter.

And longtime fan Marc Andreessen pretended to yawn.

And with the Warriors defeat the tech bubble has finally burst. — april glaser (@aprilaser) June 20, 2016

I love the Warriors but thank the higher powers that Silicon Valley lost. — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) June 20, 2016

On the upside, maybe Warriors tickets will be affordable again and the gentrification of the East Bay will simmer. — Tony Snark (@ohsurvive) June 20, 2016

If the Warriors don’t win, Peter Thiel is gonna sue ESPN. There. — Buzz Andersen (@buzz) June 20, 2016