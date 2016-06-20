Silicon Valley’s favorite team just got disrupted by a brawny workforce from the industrial Midwest

Tonight’s loss by the Golden State Warriors, the data-driven basketball team owned by a cadre of tech investors, to the gritty Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals prompted a stream of schadenfreude and jokes on Twitter.
And longtime fan Marc Andreessen pretended to yawn.
And with the Warriors defeat the tech bubble has finally burst.
— april glaser (@aprilaser) June 20, 2016
I love the Warriors but thank the higher powers that Silicon Valley lost.
— Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) June 20, 2016
On the upside, maybe Warriors tickets will be affordable again and the gentrification of the East Bay will simmer.
— Tony Snark (@ohsurvive) June 20, 2016
If the Warriors don’t win, Peter Thiel is gonna sue ESPN. There.
— Buzz Andersen (@buzz) June 20, 2016
Wait, was there a game?
— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) June 20, 2016
Nike celebrated the Cavaliers breaking their 50-year-plus sports curse with a commercial that featured the joy of their long-suffering fans in Ohio, from young African-American kids to older white factory workers: