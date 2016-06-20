advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Silicon Valley’s favorite team just got disrupted by a brawny workforce from the industrial Midwest

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Tonight’s loss by the Golden State Warriors, the data-driven basketball team owned by a cadre of tech investors, to the gritty Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals prompted a stream of schadenfreude and jokes on Twitter. 

advertisement

And longtime fan Marc Andreessen pretended to yawn.

Nike celebrated the Cavaliers breaking their 50-year-plus sports curse with a commercial that featured the joy of their long-suffering fans in Ohio, from young African-American kids to older white factory workers:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life