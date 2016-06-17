Tech leaders condemn anti-Airbnb bill

As startups from Uber to Fanduel face regulatory battles, the tech sector has begun to work together on some policy issues. This has happened formerly, as was the case with advocacy organization Tech:NYC, which includes Google, Facebook, Bloomberg, Uber, Airbnb, and eBay.

It also has happened less formerly, as can be seen with tech leaders’ reaction to the news that the New York State Senate has passed an anti-Airbnb law. In sync, prominent members of the tech twitterverse anticipated and reacted to the result, including:

Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson, who co-chairs the Tech:NYC commission:

Tech is an important part of the NY economy, but @NYSA_Majority & @NYSenate are ignoring that with a terrible anti-tech bill A8704C/S6340A — Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) June 17, 2016

And, in almost identical language, actor and investor Ashton Kutcher:

Tech is the future of the NY economy, but @NYSA_Majority & @NYSenate might throw it all away with terrible anti-tech bill A8704C/S6340A — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 17, 2016

And Paul Graham, a founder of the tech incubator Y Combinator: