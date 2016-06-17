advertisement
Tech leaders condemn anti-Airbnb bill

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

As startups from Uber to Fanduel face regulatory battles, the tech sector has begun to work together on some policy issues. This has happened formerly, as was the case with advocacy organization Tech:NYC, which includes Google, Facebook, Bloomberg, Uber, Airbnb, and eBay.

It also has happened less formerly, as can be seen with tech leaders’ reaction to the news that the New York State Senate has passed an anti-Airbnb law. In sync, prominent members of the tech twitterverse anticipated and reacted to the result, including:

Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson, who co-chairs the Tech:NYC commission:

And, in almost identical language, actor and investor Ashton Kutcher:

And Paul Graham, a founder of the tech incubator Y Combinator:

And LinkedIn co-founder and Executive Chairman Reid Hoffman:

