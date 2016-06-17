Apple reportedly refused to support a rifle emoji on iOS

When the Unicode Consortium—the group tasked with reviewing and introducing new emojis—was trying to select the new batch of emoji, one of the candidates was a rifle emoji. As BuzzFeed reports, Unicode ultimately decided against including it, in part because of opposition from Apple, which happens to be one of Unicode’s most influential member companies.
From BuzzFeed:
According to sources in the room, Apple started the discussion to remove the rifle emoji, which had already passed into the encoding process for the Unicode 9.0 release this June. Apple told the consortium it would not support a rifle on its platforms and asked for it not to be made into an emoji. “I heard Apple speak up about it and also Microsoft,” one member present at the discussions told BuzzFeed News.
Still, this doesn’t change the fact that the existing library of emojis does, in fact, include a handgun. If Apple was opposed to offering a rifle emoji, what of the pistol emoji?