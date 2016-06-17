NASA is building an electric plane

In an effort to make aviation more efficient and environmentally friendly, it has been working on X-57, a plane that runs on electricity.

In its current iteration, it looks like a Cessna, but NASA hopes that the technology will eventually be incorporated into cross-country, general aviation aircraft. Its wings will be slimmer than the ones we’re accustomed to, and they will be embedded with 14 motors.

X-planes are cutting-edge aircrafts: The X-1, for instance, broke the sound barrier in 1947. But NASA’s last X-plane was created more than a decade ago; it was pilotless and went at nearly 7,000 miles per hour, a record for a jet-powered aircraft.

