White House responds to gun control petition: “We agree.”

Five days after its creation, an online petition calling on the White House to take action on gun control has amassed over 186,000 signatures. This afternoon, Vice President Joe Biden responded to its signees with an emphatic message: “The President and I agree with you.”

Specifically, the WhiteHouse.gov petition calls for a ban of the AR-15, the assault rifle used in last week’s mass shooting in Orlando, as well as several other recent mass shootings in the United States.

In an email to signees, Biden calls for a renewal of the federal assault weapons ban that lapsed in 2004. He also calls on Congress to expand background checks for gun purchasers and end its freeze on gun violence research.

The White House’s enthusiastic response to the petition comes the same day that nearly 15-hour filibuster in the Senate succeeded in convincing Republicans to vote on gun control measures. That voting will begin on Monday. In its response to petitioners, the White House says it will host a conference call on Monday afternoon to discuss the assault weapons ban and other potential gun control regulations.