Apple faces another setback in China over iPhone patent dispute

Apple’s love affair with China may be unrequited. Beijing’s intellectual property office has ruled that the iPhone 6 is in violation of a design patent held by Chinese phone maker Shenzhen Baili. Chinese regulators have asked that Apple stop sales of both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus—but the devices are still being sold for now, while Apple appeals the decision.
As Apple made clear during its WWDC keynote this week, China is an invaluable market for the company, and this isn’t the first time Chinese regulators have come down hard on Apple. Looks like Apple’s $1 billion investment in Didi Chuxing may not have curried enough goodwill.