Anti-Airbnb bill up for vote in New York today

The bill, which is sponsored by Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal, would make it illegal to advertise a short-term rental that violates New York City’s multiple dwelling law, which prohibits renting entire homes for shorter than 30 days. If the bill were to become law, it would allow city officials to fine New Yorkers who advertise entire home listings on Airbnb up to $1,000 for the first violation and up to $7,500 for the third or more violation. The bill is on today’s State Assembly calendar, but this is the last day of the legislative session. A similar bill has been introduced in the Senate.