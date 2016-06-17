Introverts and extroverts may not be so different after all

Rather curl up with a book than go to a party? More of a listener than a talker? Popular culture has likely already dubbed you an introvert. But a new study finds that both introverts and extroverts feel tired after social activity—even if the socializing is mood-boosting in the moment.

The experiment tracked 48 college students in Finland over the course of 12 days. Participants logged their behavior and how they were feeling at five points during each day. At the study’s end, each student took a personality test that classified them as either introverted or extroverted.

Ultimately, researchers concluded that engaging in social activity “predict[ed] mental depletion after a 3-hour delay,” regardless of whether the final test categorized the person as introverted or extroverted. Socializing wears us all out.

Or maybe we need a new personality category—ambivert, perhaps?