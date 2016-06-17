Morning intelligence

• British politician Jo Cox was killed Thursday by a man who reportedly has ties to a white supremacist group in the U.S. Cox was outspoken about inclusivity and her belief that the U.K. should remain in the European Union.

• Snapchat is launching an online magazine that will “publish essays, arguments, and narratives about living with technology.”

• T-Mobile is working with Facebook to offer free video streaming on the platform for its Binge On subscribers, Recode reports.

• Revlon is acquiring Elizabeth Arden for $419 million, in an attempt to boost both brands and strengthen Revlon’s fragrance and skincare business.