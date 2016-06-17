Watch Blue Origin launch (and maybe crash) its reusable rocket

Jeff Bezos’s private space flight company, Blue Origin, is planning another test of its New Shepard reusable rocket for Sunday. The launch was supposed to happen on Friday, but was rescheduled due to a leaky part.

Blue Origin’s last three test missions have had successful launches and landings, but this next launch may be more difficult. The Blue Origin team plans to send the rocket up with a faulty parachute, in order to test the rocket’s safety system, according to Motherboard.

Blue Origin’s aim is to eventually be able to shoot paying customers into suborbital space. The New Shepard capsule can hold a crew of six.

Sunday’s rocket launch will be live streamed (for the first time!) on Blue Origin’s site. Timing for the launch is still TBD.