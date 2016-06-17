Zika virus puts university study abroad programs on alert

A student from the University of Alabama who was studying abroad has contracted the Zika virus and is currently receiving treatment , a university spokesman said yesterday .

The case highlights the dilemma that universities are facing as students return home after spring semesters studying abroad in Zika-affected zones. Documented cases of the mosquito-borne virus continue to rise in Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

Researchers have ramped up efforts to fight the virus, which has been tied to severe birth defects such as microcephaly. A team at MIT, for example, has developed a paper-based Zika test that costs roughly $1.

[Photo: Flickr user Erik F. Brandsborg]