Someone in China is erasing entire buildings from street view images

Browning wonders about the process behind the censorship: “I don’t know who does it, if it’s an algorithm that gets GPS co-ordinates for each place and then somehow wipes it, or if an actual person goes to each one and cleans it with Photoshop.” The lack of consistency makes him suspect a human is responsible. “It would be great to meet these people and see what they think about it. If they wanted to do it, why didn’t they do it properly?”