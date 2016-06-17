advertisement
Norway will reportedly ban new sales of gasoline-powered cars by 2025

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The ban was reportedly agreed upon by all four of Norway’s political parties, reports Electrek:

The four main political parties, both from the right and the left, have agreed on a new energy policy that will include a ban on new gasoline-powered car sales as soon as 2025 – making it one of the most aggressive timeline of its kind for such a policy. What’s probably most remarkable here is that Norway is currently one of the world’s largest Oil exporters. 

One person who was extremely happy about the news is, of course, Elon Musk:

