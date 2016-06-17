Norway will reportedly ban new sales of gasoline-powered cars by 2025

The ban was reportedly agreed upon by all four of Norway’s political parties, reports Electrek:
The four main political parties, both from the right and the left, have agreed on a new energy policy that will include a ban on new gasoline-powered car sales as soon as 2025 – making it one of the most aggressive timeline of its kind for such a policy. What’s probably most remarkable here is that Norway is currently one of the world’s largest Oil exporters.
One person who was extremely happy about the news is, of course, Elon Musk:
Just heard that Norway will ban new sales of fuel cars in 2025. What an amazingly awesome country. You guys rock!! pic.twitter.com/uAXuBkDYuR
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2016