Snapchat is starting an online tech magazine

In a letter posted online today, Snapchat’s resident sociologist and Real Life editor-in-chief Nathan Jurgenson described the mission of the new magazine:

Real Life will publish essays, arguments, and narratives about living with technology. It won’t be a news site with gadget reviews or industry gossip. It will be about how we live today and how our lives are mediated by devices. We plan to publish one piece of writing every weekday, though we may eventually expand to other mediums and formats as well.