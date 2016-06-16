Airbnb says complying with San Francisco’s new law is too much work for hosts

-Creating a one-stop, online permit application process

-Creating a grace period for new hosts to get registered

-Creating flexibility for hosts who rent out their space fewer than 14 nights a year

-Removing the business registration requirement for hosts who use Qualified Website Companies like Airbnb to list their space

-Exempting hosts from the Assessor’s overly confusing business property tax inventory process (requiring a 90+ page manual for hosts to figure out how to comply). This is the same exemption provided to other small properties in San Francisco