Microsoft embraces the marijuana biz with weed-tracking software

Despite the profits to be made from the marijuana boom –the legal pot industry is expected to exceeded $7 billion this year–we rarely see big U.S. companies scrambling to cash in. Now the tech industry is starting to catch on.

Microsoft is partnering with a startup called Kind to develop software that helps state and local governments keep track of marijuana supplies and sales, according to the New York Times. Microsoft is the first large company of its kind to embrace the, uh, budding marijuana industry, even as the legal status of the drug continues to evolve state by state.

It’s a modest step into the marijuana business, but give it time: California voters will decide later this year whether to fully legalize marijuana for recreational use. If they do, they certainly won’t be the last ones.