Google creates new machine learning research team

Google announced a dedicated Machine Learning (ML) research group Thursday. Based in the company’s Zurich office, the group will both develop products and conduct research from the office, focusing specifically on machine intelligence, natural language processing and understanding, and machine perception.

“The team will actively research ways in which to improve ML infrastructure, broadly facilitating research for the community, and enabling it to be put to practical use,” Emmanuel Mogenet, head of Google Research, Europe said in a statement. “Furthermore, researchers in the Zurich office will be uniquely able to work closely with team linguists, advancing Natural Language Understanding in collaboration with Google Research groups across the world, all while enjoying Mountain Views of a different kind.”

Zurich is already home to Google’s largest engineering office outside of the United States. That office works on Google’s personal assistant Allo, as well as the engine that powers the Knowledge Graph.