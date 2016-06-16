Three newborns in the U.S. have Zika-linked birth defects, the CDC reports

There were three other pregnancies that showed evidence of birth defects, but the CDC report says those ended due to either miscarriage, stillbirth, or other forms of termination. This was the first disclosure of outcomes for pregnant women affected by the Zika virus.

In total, 234 pregnant women in the U.S. have been infected; some have given birth to seemingly healthy babies, but the majority of the women are still expectant.

The CDC has come up with a plan of action to deal with transmission of the Zika virus within the U.S., if that comes to pass.