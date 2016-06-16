Modcloth goes to D.C. to support the Truth in Advertising Act

Modcloth explains its rationale on its blog:

Did you know that by the time a girl reaches the age of 17, she has seen over 250,000 ads? The vast majority of those ads are airbrushed and altered to create an ideal body image that is unrealistic. And 78% of those same girls surveyed also said they were unhappy with their bodies. Coincidence? We think not. We want to put an end to the harm these ads do to women’s and girls’ body images — so we’re doing something about it.