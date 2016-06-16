What if women controlled the future?

The Future According to Women , a free online magazine from design firm Idea Couture, features interviews with 40 influential women from a wide range of backgrounds, including Arianna Huffington, Taco Bell CMO Marisa Thalberg, rocket scientist Natalie Panek, and Sharon Burke, former assistant secretary of defense for the Obama Administration.

Published this week, it offers an alternate vision of the future from the one we typically see from male thought leaders like Elon Musk and Sergei Brin. I found the discussions about the future of sex, gender, and parenting particularly interesting.

[Image: Idea Couture]