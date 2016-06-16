advertisement
Smaller ride-hailing apps fill void left by Uber and Lyft in Austin

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

After losing a proposition that would have lifted a requirement for fingerprint background checks in Austin, both Lyft and Uber opted to leave the city rather than comply. Their abscence, reports the Atlantic, has created intense competition among other ride-hailing apps, including Fare, Fasten, Get Me, and Wingz. “The departure of Uber and Lyft could actually produce better options for the roughly 10,000 drivers in Austin, as well as their passengers,” the story concludes.

