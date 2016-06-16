Louisiana mandates cursive writing instruction in public schools

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards yesterday signed a law that will require public schools to introduce cursive writing by third grade, starting in July 2017. In addition, Louisiana schools will be required to incorporate cursive writing instruction in grades four through 12.

Arkansas and Tennessee have passed similar laws in recent years, as cursive writing enjoys an unlikely resurgence. Advocates say the writing technique improves cognitive abilities, fine motor skills, and creativity. But skeptics question whether cursive is relevant in an age of iPads and emoji.