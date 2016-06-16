advertisement
How Americans give to charity, by the numbers

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

This year’s Giving USA report reveals that American people and companies are giving to more to charity than ever: Individuals and organizations donated about $373.25 billion in 2015, or more than $1 billion per day. 

However, this record-high rate doesn’t necessarily reflect an increase in generosity. Individuals donated an average of 2% of their disposable income, down from 2.4% in 2000. Total donations represented 2.1% of the U.S. gross domestic product, tracking just above the 40-year average of 1.9%, as the New York Times points out

Here’s our breakdown of the findings: 

