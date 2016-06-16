How Americans give to charity, by the numbers

This year’s Giving USA report reveals that American people and companies are giving to more to charity than ever: Individuals and organizations donated about $373.25 billion in 2015, or more than $1 billion per day.

However, this record-high rate doesn’t necessarily reflect an increase in generosity. Individuals donated an average of 2% of their disposable income, down from 2.4% in 2000. Total donations represented 2.1% of the U.S. gross domestic product, tracking just above the 40-year average of 1.9%, as the New York Times points out.

Here’s our breakdown of the findings: