Microsoft makes another acquisition

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Monday’s news that it’s buying LinkedIn is a big, big bet. But the company is also snapping up Wand Labs, a tiny startup that’s been working to tie together disparate services with a chat-style interface. And even if billions of dollars are not at stake, it might turn out to be a smart, strategic move—especially if chatbots turn out to be as important as Microsoft, and plenty of other tech companies, are expecting.

I talked to Wand founder Vishal Sharma about what his company has been working on, and why it makes sense to join Microsoft. 

