Now it’s even easier to give the gift of Starbucks to your coworkers 

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The new Starbucks for Outlook Add-in lets you send gift cards to your colleagues and schedule meetings at Starbucks—all from within Outlook. (Because scheduling meetings at your local Starbucks was so hard before.) Outlook just became a tad better for Starbucks junkies. 

