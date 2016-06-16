Morning intelligence

• The father of a victim from the Paris attacks in November is suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google for lending “material support” to ISIS and allowing it to disseminate “extremist propaganda.”

• The FBI dismissed Donald Trump’s claims that Muslim-Americans don’t report people who they suspect could be radicalized, noting that the community wants to stop fellow Muslims from committing acts of terror in the name of their faith.

• Sanford Wallace, the reigning Spam King of Facebook who sent users more than 27 million spam messages, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and fined over $310,000.

• Airbnb just raised $1 billion in debt financing from a team of banks, including J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley.