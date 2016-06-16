Autonomous car racing has a long way to go

Could self-driving cars one day mean the F1 will eliminate human drivers? Perhaps, but not anytime soon if the first Autonomous Vehicle Track Day is any indication. It was held at the Thunderhill Raceway three hours north of San Francisco on May 28 and 29. The event saw self-driving car enthusiasts and makers test their cars against each other on the track. As The Verge reports:
The track days were broken up into 25-minute slots, with each team granted multiple runs to test the mettle of their machines. Faced with a twisting, no-holds-barred track, the vehicles revealed their shortfalls quickly: PolySync’s autonomous braking system malfunctioned, preventing a fully autonomous run; the SLAMborghini could only operate under remote control; and Comma.ai’s new $50,000 GPS unit failed—the team was forced to rely on a program their intern wrote on short order.
But there were some standouts, too. You can check out The Verge’s video below to see the first Autonomous Vehicle Track Day in action.