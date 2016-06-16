The father of a November Paris terrorist attack victim sues Facebook, Twitter, and Google for providing “material support” to ISIS

The man said the three tech companies “knowingly permitted” ISIS to recruit members, raise money, and spread “extremist propaganda” via their online services, reports the Wall Street Journal. Facebook, Twitter, and Google have said the case is “without merit,” and a communication law from 1996 seems to protect Internet companies from liability, noting that a communication platform can’t be seen as the publisher of the messages sent over it. But a lawyer representing the father of the slain victim argues: “This complaint is not about what ISIS’s messages say. It is about Google, Twitter, and Facebook allowing ISIS to use their social media networks for recruitment and operations.”