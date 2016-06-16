Pinterest has acquired the team behind custom keyboard Fleksy

However, it’s not a total product acquisition, notes TechCrunch, who says half of the Fleksy team will be integrated into Pinterest’s product engineering team. TechCrunch says the buy is “smart” for Pinterest. “These kinds of smart keyboards require a mastery of data capture and mining, such as understanding how people are actually tapping their phones to determine which keys are actually being pressed,” the site says. As for Fleksy, the company has published a blog post detailing the future of the custom keyboard: