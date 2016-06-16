Astronomers discover largest “Tatooine” planet that orbits two suns

The team of astronomers used NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope to identify the new planet, named Kepler-1647b. The planet is colloquially referred to as a “Tatooine” planet because it orbits two suns, like Luke Skywalker’s home world does in Star Wars. Tatooine planets have been seen before, but this one is the largest discovered yet and is about 4.4 billion years old—the same age as our Earth. Oh, it also sits in the habitable zone of the two suns. Unfortunately, we probably won’t be finding any Jawas there, as it’s a gas planet and unlikely to harbor life.