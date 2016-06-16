advertisement
Now all Twitter users have access to the Periscope button

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company has announced that access to the live video streaming app is now available to all Android and iOS users. Twitter began testing the button with select users last month. As of today when users compose a new tweet in their app, they’ll see the dedicated Periscope button next to the photo and video button. Twitter hopes the dedicated Periscope button will get more people to download the app and start streaming live.

