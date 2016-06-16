Airbnb has just raised $1 billion in debt financing

Essentially a credit loan, the money comes from banks including J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley, reports Recode. The debt financing allows Airbnb to get more money for its expansion, while not having to give away equity in the company to traditional investors—which will help Airbnb’s current investors earn more when the company has its IPO, perhaps as early as next year. Airbnb is expected to use the credit line to expand into other services this year including guided tours and restaurant reservations.