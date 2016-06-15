WNYC’s newest podcast won’t feature sooo many white guys

2 Dope Queens cohost Phoebe Robinson announced during the Women’s Podcasting Festival Wednesday evening that she will be hosting a new talk show called “Sooo Many White Guys” on WNYC The show, which launches on July 12 will also feature Broad City comedian Ilana Glazer.

Robinson will interview exclusively women, people of color, and LGBT people on the show, with “one token white guy” in the final episode. Planned guests include Samantha Bee and Janet Mock.

2 Dope Queens will return in the fall for its second season.